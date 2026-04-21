/Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh grow emotional at Raja Shivaji trailer launch | Watch

The makers unveiled the trailer of Raja Shivaji on April 20 at a star-studded event in Mumbai. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were seen struggling to hold back tears while addressing the audience, and the heartfelt moment has taken over the internet.

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is said to be a very personal project for Riteish, who has not just acted but also directed and co-written the film.

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Deshmukh couple gets emotional

Speaking about historical drama to the media, Riteish recalls the long journey behind its creation. In the viral clips, his wife Genelia, who was standing beside him on stage, grew emotional and broke down, as he shared the challenges they had faced during the making of the project.

"It's been 10 years... I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn't happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened. It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, 'Wait, my child... it's not the right time.' This time, I felt like he came to me and said, 'Yes, now is the time,'" he said. "Dreaming is not a big deal... anyone can dream. But having someone who stands by you while you are dreaming... that is Genelia. Someone who believed in me, someone who made this dream a reality... that is Genelia."

Riteish expresses gratitude to the actors

The trailer launch was also attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan, who are playing key roles in the film. "I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team of Raja Shivaji who decided to become a part of this movie. Abhishek stood with me like a brother," Riteish said.

Sanjay Dutt, who portrays Afzal Khan in the film, said, "Riteish is like my younger brother. So whatever he says is set in stone for me. We go a long way back. There was no question of saying no."

Speaking on the same line, Abhishek also added, “Like Sanju sir said, Riteish is like a younger brother. He just has to ask, and we'll all show up. There's no doubt... if Riteish asks for something and I don't show up, that's just not possible.”

About the film

After multiple delays, the film officially went on floors in 2023, and also stars Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Bhagyashree, and Amol Gupte in key roles, with Salman Khan featuring a cameo role.

The trailer unveiled earlier showcases battle sequences, powerful dialogues, and a glimpse into the life and legacy of the Maratha warrior king.