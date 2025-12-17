/Happy birthday, Riteish Deshmukh! Masti to Dhamaal: 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and other OTT platforms

Riteish Deshmukh turned 46 years old on Wednesday. He is known for playing comic roles, but the actor has shown his versatility with negative characters as well. Here are some best movies of the actor to watch on OTT platforms.
Riteish Deshmukh turned 46 years old on December 17, 2025. The actor is known to have marked his spot in Bollywood with his comic timing and negative roles. Whether the fans are looking for laugh-out-loud comedies or thrillers, Deshmukh has something to offer in every genre. So, on his birthday, if you are planning to binge-watch Riteish Deshmukh's films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and other OTT platforms, here are the seven best picks for you.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, this film presents Deshmukh in the role of Dada Bhai, who is a powerful politician with dark secrets. It revolves around an IRS officer, Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who is transferred to Bhoj after being falsely accused of corruption. He goes on a mission to expose Deshmukh's character and his black money.
Where to watch: ZEE5, Prime Video
This film is still a fan favourite, and it stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey, along with Riteish Deshmukh. It is a story of four jobless friends who find information about a hidden treasure, but they face a hurdle in the form of a ruthless police inspector. Filled with chaos, the Indra Kumar directorial is a must-watch.
Where to watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar
Released in 2004, this is one of the most popular adult comedies among Bollywood fans. Playing the role of Amar, Deshmukh is among the three married friends who are bored with their monotonous lives. The twist comes when they decide to look for excitement outside their marriage. It also stars Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.
Where to watch: ZEE5, Prime Video
After the success of Dhamaal, its sequel was released in 2011. It reunites the same group of friends, but on a different journey. The story moves from the gang trying to get rich through dubious schemes to another treasure hunt. This time, too, they cross paths with a corrupt police officer.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Riteish Deshmukh was applauded by fans as well as the Bollywood industry for this dark role. Portraying a serial killer, he showed the audience his versatility with Ek Villain. The 2014 romantic psychological thriller film was directed by Mohit Suri, and it stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Where to watch: ZEE5
This horror comedy was released in 2024, and it stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem alongside Riteish Deshmukh. The birthday boy plays the role of Victor, a ghost hunter in Aditya Sarpotdar's film, and it follows a cursed village where a dwarf ghost punishes those who shut doors on him.
Where to watch: ZEE5, Prime Video
In this film, Deshmukh steps away from the comedy genre and plays the role of Taraat, who is a street musician from Mumbai’s slums. He has big dreams, and the film showcases music, ambition, and cultural clashes. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Banjo also stars Nargis Fakhri, who portrays an American musician.