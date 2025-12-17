/Happy birthday, Riteish Deshmukh! Masti to Dhamaal: 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and other OTT platforms

Riteish Deshmukh turned 46 years old on December 17, 2025. The actor is known to have marked his spot in Bollywood with his comic timing and negative roles. Whether the fans are looking for laugh-out-loud comedies or thrillers, Deshmukh has something to offer in every genre. So, on his birthday, if you are planning to binge-watch Riteish Deshmukh's films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and other OTT platforms, here are the seven best picks for you.

