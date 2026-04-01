/Raja Shivaji teaser out: Riteish Deshmukh leads grand spectacle with Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan | Watch

Makers have finally dropped the first look teaser of Raja Shivaji featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Packed with high-octane action and intense war sequences, the clip has sent fans to frenzy. The teaser was first premiered exclusively in theatres alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the film is expected to showcase the story of India’s greatest warrior king on an unprecedented scale.

The film presents Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and revolves around his early life, rise, and determination to establish self-rule.

Also Read:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Teaser sparks buzz

Released on Tuesday, the teaser opens with Sanjay Dutt, who is said to play an antagonist. Packed with drama, action, and emotion, viewers also get a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan (Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale), Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh, who play key roles in the film.

"For the land that forged warriors. For the faith that never wavered. For the dream of Swarajya that lived in every heart… With deep reverence to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we proudly unveil the first look teaser of Raja Shivaji - India’s Greatest Warrior King. Our King. Our Pride. Our Legacy," the post read.

Also Read:

Also Read:

Fans reactions

As soon as the teaser surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with praise for the film. "Pure Goosebumps," one fan wrote. "Excited to watch," said another. However, not everyone was happy with it. Expressing his disappointment, one user said, "Not able to feel energy or aura from the voice of Retesh Deshmukh." While another commented, "We can't compare Chhava with this. CHAVVA IS JUST ON ANOTHER LEVEL."

Also Read:

About Raja Shivaji