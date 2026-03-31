/Nayanthara joins Salman khan in Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju’s action spectacle

Nayanthara is going to be the leading lady in Salman Khan's next ambitious and high-octane entertainer tentatively titled SVC63.. The announcement of Khan’s collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju has already made his fans excited, and now with the addition of Nayanthara, the excitement has doubled up. This is the first time when Khan and Nayanthata, who is often called Lady Superstar for her work in South Indian films, will work together in the movie.

On March 31, the makers announced Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite Salman in the film. Revealing Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote in a new post, “The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It’s an honour to have You on board for something truly special that’s underway.”

This collaboration marks a fascinating coming together of two distinct acting approaches. Salman Khan’s instinctive, charisma-driven style rooted in spontaneity and star power meets Nayanthara’s method-driven, character-first performances that bring intensity and emotional depth. The fusion of these two energies promises a unique on-screen dynamic that is both explosive and layered.

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Nayanthara has established her name in the world of entertainment with her work in more than two decades. She acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada projects. In 2023, she made her debut in Hindi with Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jawan which was directed by Atlee. Nayanthara will be seen next in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which stars Yash.

Salman khan and Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju’s action spectacle

The film is set to go on floors in April. More details about the projects such as release date and plot have not been revealed yet.