/Safety rules ignored at Honey Singh's Mumbai show? FIR filed overuse of laser lights

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Mumbai concert has landed in legal trouble. Held on March 28 at MMRDA Grounds, the concert saw the hip-hop star performing several of his hit songs and getting the crowd grooving. A day later, the event, which was held as part of Honey Singh's My Story: India Chapter tour, came under the radar of netizens over alleged mismanagement. However, it is now facing further controversy due to reported safety violations.

Legal action has been taken against the organisers for allegedly using laser lights in a restricted zone despite prior prohibitions.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai concert controversy: FIR filed over illegal laser lights

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On March 31, it was reported that an FIR had been filed against the organisers of Yo Yo Honey Singh's Mumbai concert over the use of laser lights and mismanagement.

According to several reports, the FIR has been filed against Indrajit Singh of Tamannaz Worldwide, who was the one organising the event. The issue arose due to the illegal use of laser lights at the MMRDA Grounds, which is located near the airport.

The use of laser lights is strictly prohibited. Despite this, the organisers chose to use them, which could have posed a serious security risk. However, the Bombay High Court refused to impose a complete ban on the use of laser lights in public places. Authorities are permitted to take action if they consider such usage a major security threat, depending on the location. They are also reportedly investigating whether proper permission was obtained for the use of the lights.

Honey Singh and the organisers have not issued any statement as of now.

Since the venue is close to the airport, such lighting is not permitted due to safety concerns. Additionally, there were complaints about mismanagement and inadequate crowd control measures. Initially, the organisers had informed authorities that around 12,000 people would attend the concert. However, the actual attendance was significantly higher, estimated at around 18,000 to 20,000 people.

This large gathering posed challenges for law enforcement officials, leading to several tense situations.