/Celine Dion is back! Music icon announces first stage return since Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis

Canadian singer Celine Dion is coming back to the stage! On Monday, as she turned a year older, Dion announced she would be returning to the stage this fall with 10 concerts scheduled in Paris. The concerts will be spread out over September and October.
"This year, I will receive the best gift of my life. I will have the chance to come and seeyou and to sing for you again in Paris starting this autumn,in September," Dion, who turned 58 on Monday, said on French TV stationFrance 2.
The announcement was simultaneously advertised through a light show on the Eiffel Tower. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on April 7, while the general sale will start on April 10.
About Celine Dion’s work
While she was already a well-known singer, Dion rose to global stardom in the late 1990s when her song My Heart Will Go On became the theme song of the blockbuster Titanic. The song remains a classic till date and has fans from all over the world still loving it.
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She put her career on hold in2022 for medical reasons, saying at the time that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff‑Person Syndrome, which causes severe muscle spasms. It left her unable to sing.
The diagnosis led her to postpone, then cancel, her ‘Courage World Tour’.
One of theworld's all-time top earners from combined album sales and concert revenue, Dion performed two residencies in Las Vegas from2003 to 2007 and from 2011 to 2019.
At the time, thesewere considered the most profitable gigs ever.
She made a first reappearance after two years of silence during the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony with a versionofEdith Piaf's 'Hymne a l'amour'.
Also read: ‘Full circle moment for me’: After Las Vegas show, Adele writes heartwarming note for Celine Dion
Her performance then led to speculation that she might one day return to major stages around the world.