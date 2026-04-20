/Archana Puran Singh says her popularity in Kapil Sharma’s show stalled her film career: Nobody is offering me roles

Archana Puran Singh has been a popular face in Indian cinema since the 1980s. She found fame in a new way after featuring in the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show on the small screen in recent years. However, the veteran star has revealed that her stint on the popular television show has led to a roadblock to a career in films.

Archana Puran Singh on losing film roles

Archana joined Kapil Sharma’s show in 2019, stepping in for Navjot Singh Sidhu, and quickly became a fan favourite. Due to the demanding schedule of the show, the actress was left with little room to take up film projects.

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While speaking to News18, she shared that she had to turn down multiple offers over the years, including an international shoot that required her to be away for nearly a month, as she couldn’t commit due to her television schedule.

Over time, these repeated refusals led to fewer film offers coming her way.

The actress expressed disappointment over being typecast.

“No matter how much I try, I’m not able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles. They aren’t very convinced that I’m an actor. They still think that I’m somebody who sits on a chair and laughs,” she said.

Archana Puran Singh in Toaster

Archana Puran Singh was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster. This marked her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, who has also turned producer with the project. She shared that the film came her way after he noticed her work in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was their first professional association.