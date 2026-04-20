/Riteish Deshmukh confirms Salman Khan playing a 'major role' in Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh is currently gearing up for his upcoming historical film Raja Shivaji, and the actor has taken over the internet by revealing that Salman Khan will be a part of the much-anticipated project. Deshmukh shared the update during a recent episode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, which was hosted by him.

Salman Khan joins Raja Shivaji

Speaking on the show, the actor confirmed that "Salman Khan is playing a major role in Raja Shivaji." This statement quickly went viral, further fueling the buzz around the project.

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About Raja Shivaji

The film is based on the journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is one of India’s most revered historical figures. It will explore his life and legacy, and the project is expected to appeal to an audience beyond regional boundaries. Alongside acting, Deshmukh is also directing Raja Shivaji.

While the details about Khan's character are still under wraps, fans can't wait to witness the historical film. According to reports, the Bollywood superstar could play Jiva Mahala, the loyal aide known for his bravery. However, it has not been confirmed yet. Raja Shivaji is said to have been filmed in several locations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Satara, Wai, and Mahabaleshwar.

Star-studded cast

The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amole Gupte, and Boman Irani in key roles.

Mounted on a big budget, the music is composed by the iconic duo Ajay-Atul. As per reports, Deshmukh has been working on the project for years, and he aims to present the story of Shivaji Maharaj with both authenticity and cinematic grandeur. The film has reportedly been shot in multiple languages, including Marathi and Hindi.