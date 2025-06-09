/Riteish Deshmukh does it all: From playing an intense antagonist to a comedy caper

Actor, Producer, and Director Riteish Deshmukh does it all with unmatched perfection. He has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the box office in 2025, showcasing his versatility across a range of genres. His films this year have seen varied, yet strong, opening day performances, contributing to a bustling year for the actor.

This year, he had two theatrical releases. He played an intense antagonist in Raid 2, followed by the comedy caper Housefull 5, which is running successfully in theatres. The popular comedy franchise Housefull 5, a film in which Deshmukh is a consistent presence, opened to a commendable ₹24.35 crore. This solid start demonstrates the enduring appeal of the series and its ability to draw audiences. Following closely, the crime-drama sequel Raid 2, featuring Riteish in a key role, also saw a strong opening of ₹19.71 crore, indicating a positive reception for this thriller.

With each performance, Riteish continues to break stereotypes and reinvent himself on screen. Whether it’s slipping into the skin of a dark, menacing character or delivering perfectly timed comic punches, he brings depth and relatability to every role. His commitment to craft, along with his keen sense of audience preferences, has cemented his status as one of the most bankable and dynamic actors in the industry today.

Overall, 2025 has been a testament to Riteish Deshmukh’s continued presence and success in the industry, with his films collectively making a substantial mark at the box office, and he has emerged as a top performer.