/Watch guide: New movies and shows to watch this weekend - Thug Life, Bhool Chuk Maaf and more

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 23:13 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 23:58 IST
From Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 to Bhool Chuk Maaf, check which movie and show is releasing this week.
New movies and shows to watch this weekend
Action, drama and comedy! This weekend is packed with entertainment with the set of new releases.
Housefull 5 (Theatre)
Housefull 5, the fifth instalment of the superhit franchise, brings Akshay Kumar back with an ensemble cast comprising Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Nana Patekar among others. Set on a cruise journey, the movie is a murder mystery but with a dose of entertainment. With franchise regulars and some new faces, the movie stars: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Stolen (Prime Video)
A blend of action, thriller and suspense, Abhishek Banerjee's thriller is a must-watch. The movie tells the harrowing story of two brothers in rural India, who gets on a search to find the baby, who gets kidnapped from the railway station. ''At a railway station in rural India, Gautam picks up his brother Raman for a lavish wedding. But their plans are derailed when they encounter Jhumpa, a desperate mother searching for her kidnapped baby. Together, they set off on a perilous journey to find the child, testing their beliefs, resilience, and humanity.'' the synopsis of the movie reads.
Jaat (Netflix)
After a decent theatrical run, this Sunny Deol's film is a high-octane action drama. The movie stars Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh, a retired officer who arrived in a coastal Andhra Pradesh village, where he finds out about the ruthless crime lord (Randeep Hooda) and his cruelty. How he fights for the villagers makes the rest of the story. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and starring Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan.
Thug Life
Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam's action thriller is an intense drama with emotional depth. This film marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after 37 years. The story centers around a gangster named Rangaraya Sakthivel (played by Haasan) and his relationship with an orphaned boy named Amar, whom he raises as family. However, when Sakthivel ends up in jail, Amar takes over his business, leading to a clash between Sakthivel and Amar.
Bhool Chuk Maaf
Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie revolves around Ranjan, a young boy who is set to get married to the love of his life. However, on his wedding day, he gets stuck on a time loop. How he will solve this puzzle of time makes the rest of the story.
Ginny and Georgia
The much-awaited season 3 has arrived. After a thrilling ending to the second season, the third season will start right after Georgia was arrested on murder charges. “It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?” reads the synopsis for Season 3.