Housefull 5 to thug life: everything you need to know about big Indian releases | Wion e-club

two powerhouse movie industries in India, Bollywood and Kollywood, released their big-budget projects in theatres: Housefull 5 and thug life. while the former is enjoying a decent run, the latter, despite its star-studded cast, has been marred by several controversies. find out more about the two Indian releases and more in this episode of Wion e-club.