/Saudi could force Pak to fight Houthis over 'gate of tears' blockade in Red Sea

The Red Sea crisis is entering a dangerous new phase after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announced a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia. In this explainer video, we use detailed maps to explain why the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait are two of the world's most strategic maritime chokepoints, and how any disruption could impact global trade, oil supplies, and energy prices. We also examine the Houthi blockade, the risks of a wider regional conflict, and how Pakistan's long-standing defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia could force Islamabad to join if tensions continue to escalate.