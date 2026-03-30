/Salman Khan to collaborate with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally, announces next project- Details inside

While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi, which will be releasing this year around Independence Day, the Bollywood actor has surprised his fans by announcing his next collaboration with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally for an upcoming project. Vamshi is best known for films including Varisu.

Salman Khan's official announcement for his collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally

Taking to his X handle, Salman Khan shared a photo posing alongside director Vamshi Paidipally, giving fans a glimpse into their upcoming project. Along with the post, the caption read, "Dil Dimag, Jihar from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor #Rafikazi. "

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film will be backed by noted producer Dil Raju, marking a significant collaboration between Bollywood and Telugu cinema. However, the title is yet to be revealed. Fans flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "Really hoping this film goes insane at the box office and marks your comeback fr...All the best."

Another user wrote, Salman Khan × Vamshi Paidipally × Dil Raju = 1000 Crore Loading!​Finally, the Megastar is teaming up with the South’s finest to give us the "Mass Cinema" we’ve been waiting for. The "Dil, Dimag, Jigar" combo is going to break the internet this April! Who else thinks this will be the biggest hit of 2026?" "Full power to the team!! Vamshi sir and Dil Raju garu combo always brings some magic only. Dil Dimag and Jigar everything is ready for this April blockbuster. Can’t wait for the first look now!", wrote the third user.

About Vamshi Paidipally

Born in Khanapur of Adilabad district, Telangana, his parents, who hail from Bheemaram near Jagtial town, own a cinema hall in Khanapur. Having a background in commerce and computer applications, he earlier worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad.

Vamshi Paidipally began his film career by working as an assistant film director in the films Eeswar (2002) and Varsham (2004). While working for the movie Bhadra (2005), producer Dil Raju offered to produce him a film under his production house. He made his directorial debut with Prabhas-starrer Munna (2009).