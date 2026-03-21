/Eid 2026: Salman Khan greets fans with father Salim Khan after hospital discharge | watch

Today, the entire nation is celebrating Eid, and marking the special occasion, Salman Khan greeted fans gathered outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra, Mumbai. The superstar appeared on the balcony of his house with his father Salim Khan, who was recently discharged from the hospital.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Khan has made it a tradition to greet his fans, who assemble outside his house every year to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Salman Khan, his father, Salim greets fans at the Galaxy apartment

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The entire Khan family celebrates Eid together, and on this joyous occasion, Salman Khan also makes sure to greet and meet his thousands of fans, who annually gather outside his apartment to catch a glimpse.

This year, the actor made an appearance on the balcony with his father, Salim Khan, who has recently suffered a brain haemorrhage. Khan, dressed casually in jeans and a t-shirt, walked alongside his father, who was in a wheelchair. The veteran lyricist, who looked weak, waved at the crowd enthusiastically. This is Sholay's writer's first appearance after his discharge from the hospital. The 90-year-old writer was reportedly discharged earlier this week from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital where he had been admitted for over several weeks.

In the videos, Salman is seen acknowledging his fans with gratitude and doing 'namaste' and waving at them.

Watch the video here:

The father and son waved and greeted the crowd as they were joined by other family members, including the Dabangg actor's mother, Salma Khan, and niece Ayat, who always makes an appearance with Salman. Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan also made an appearance.

Standing behind bulletproof glass, which was installed on the balcony after the actor received death threats and the firing incident outside his home in April 2024.