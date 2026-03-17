/Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father to return home today after minor brain haemorrhage

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is all set to return home after spending around a month at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The 90-year-old Bollywood writer was recently under medical care due to serious health issues.

According to a report by HT, he is expected to be discharged on Tuesday, and the news of his recovery has brought relief to his fans.

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Why was Salim Khan hospitalised?

As per reports, he was admitted to the hospital in mid-February due to a brain-related medical emergency, and doctors later revealed that Salim Khan had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Reports further claimed that the bleeding was less and that it was effectively handled through a minor medical intervention.

Salim Khan was reportedly under the supervision of Dr. Jaleel Parkar, and he underwent a diagnostic procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), performed by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange. "There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished," Dr. Parkar had said earlier. "He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer."

The Bollywood industry showed support

During his hospitalisation, several family members and celebrities visited the veteran writer including sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. Friends from the industry, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Javed Akhtar, also paid a visit.

About Salim Khan

The veteran writer began his career as an actor and later switched to screenwriting. He is the first half of the iconic duo Salim-Javed, and he has contributed to several classic Bollywood films, including Sholay, Deewar, Don, and Mr. India.



Despite his split with Javed Akhtar, Khan continued to contribute to the industry with films like Naam and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.