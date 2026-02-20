/No more updates on Salim Khan’s health: Salman Khan displeased over hospital's statement



Salim Khan, the legendary screenwriter and father of superstar Salman Khan, is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. He was admitted on Tuesday (Feb. 17) after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. A day after his admission, Dr Jaleel Parkar, who is overseeing his treatment, informed the media about the Sholay screenwriter’s health and stated that he had been put on a ventilator.

However, it has now been learned that Salman and his family were displeased with the public statement made by the doctors. The Khan family has reportedly taken action and asked the hospital not to share any information related to his health with the media.

A source close to the family told Variety India that any communication regarding Khan would be entirely left to the family.

“Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers,” a source close to the family shared.

“Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed," the source added.

Over the Khan's family request, the hospital had agreed on the family's request to keep confidentiality in this case.

“It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the source added.

What did the doctor say about Salim Khan’s condition?



Speaking to the media, Dr. Jaleel Parkar from Lilavati Hospital stated that Khan’s blood pressure was high and that he was put on a ventilator.

"Yesterday morning, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and was brought in by his family physician, Mr Sandeep Chopra. After seeing his condition and medication, we realised that he needed ICU hospitalization," he said.