/Aamir Khan shares Salim Khan's health update: 'He is in the ICU. I couldn't meet him'

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Ever since he was admitted, the entire Khan family, including his son Salman Khan, has been visiting him. This week, several celebrities, such as Aamir Khan with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, and Shah Rukh Khan, also visited him.
Aamir, who recently visited Salim Khan, shared a health update, saying that he is still in the ICU.
During a recent event, Aamir spoke to the media and said that he could not meet Salim Khan personally but sat with his family.
"Main Salim Sahab se milne gaya tha. Hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi se theek ho jaayen (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon) because he is in the ICU. I couldn't meet him personally but sat with the family." Aamir said.