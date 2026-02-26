/Aamir Khan shares Salim Khan's health update: 'He is in the ICU. I couldn't meet him'

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Ever since he was admitted, the entire Khan family, including his son Salman Khan, has been visiting him. This week, several celebrities, such as Aamir Khan with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, and Shah Rukh Khan, also visited him.

Aamir, who recently visited Salim Khan, shared a health update, saying that he is still in the ICU.

During a recent event, Aamir spoke to the media and said that he could not meet Salim Khan personally but sat with his family.

