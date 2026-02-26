/20+ pro-Palestine protesters rally outside Scream 7 premiere, call for Paramount ban

Scream 7 premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. During the event, dozens of pro-Palestine protesters marched outside the venue, calling for a boycott of the horror film. In support of Palestine, they were seen carrying flags and signs that read, ''Cancel Paramount+” and “Stand For Free Speech Boycott Scream 7.”



Nearly 25 protesters gathered outside Paramount Studios, where the premiere was being held. On the red carpet, where stars like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, were walking and speaking to media, the voices of demonstrators were firmly held.

Carrying flags, drums, and bullhorns, they continuously chanted against the movie and the studio. “Paramount, Paramount, what do you say?” and “Palestine will live forever!” they said.

Speaking on the red carpet, “Scream 7” director Kevin Williamson talked about protest, saying that he's don't know if canceling Paramount+ is the way to do it.

“We live in a world where a lot of bad things are happening out there, and I think a lot of people want to be heard and they want to have their voice heard about the bad stuff that’s happening,” Williamson told Variety.

“My heart goes out to them. I don’t know if canceling Paramount+ is the way to do it. But I think people should listen to their inner self and do what feels good for them,” he said.

What’s the reason behind the protest?

The demonstrators took to the streets to protest the firing of former series star Melissa Barrera. After Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack and Israel’s retaliation, Barrera shared an Instagram post in which she expressed support for Palestine.

Later, “Scream” producer Spyglass Media Group revealed that had dropped the actress from the franchise because of her views.

Spyglass Media Group said at the time, ''Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

After Barrera was fired, actress Jenna Ortega, the film’s original director, Christopher Landon announced left the project.

