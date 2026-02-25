/'Is he gay?' Pedro Pascal's cozy photographs with Rafael Olarra sparks speculations about new romance on the internet

Pedro Pascal’s personal life is in the spotlight once again, after he was spotted enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles with Rafael Olarra. The Chilean-American star was photographed walking with Olarra, a creative director originally from Argentina. The two appeared relaxed and held hands and they walked together, drawing attention from onlookers about their visible closeness.

The photos of the two were first shared by TMZ, which went viral in no time. In several pictures, Pedro was seen wrapping an arm around Olarra’s waist.

In one specific intimate moment, he could be seen leaning in and resting his mouth and chin on Olarra’s shoulder as they walked. The two were also spotted smiling, looking up at the sky, and staying close throughout their time together.

As online chatter started over the photos, Pascal and Olarra chose not to react. In fact, a photographer had even asked them about their relationship while they were out for a stroll, but the pair did not respond.

Pedro Pascal spotted with Rafael Olarra

This isn’t the first time the duo has been seen together. Over the past few weeks, they have been photographed multiple times in both Los Angeles and New York City. During one outing in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, they were seen walking arm-in-arm. They also attended a local theatre screening of Wuthering Heights together.

Internet speculates

The spotting of Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra in recent times has sparked speculation about the pair’s alleged relationship.

Fans and entertainment outlets have been speculating about whether the connection is romantic or merely a close friendship. Till now, there has been no official confirmation has been given by either Pascal or Olarra about their relationship.

“Is Pedro Pascal gay?” many on the internet enquired as the photos of the pair went viral.

Pedro Pascal’s Dating Life

Pedro Pascal has been known for keeping his personal life private. Despite his global fame and growing list of high-profile roles, he has never publicly confirmed a long-term partner, nor has he talked about his orientation.

Over the years, he has been linked to various colleagues, but none of those rumours was ever verified. The actor was linked romantically to Maria Dizzia in the 1990s, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey in 2014, Robin Tunney in 2015 and Jennifer Aniston in 2025.

Rafael Olarra’s Relationship With Luke Evans