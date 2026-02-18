/Salim Khan's health update- Doctor reveals Salman Khan's father is in stable condition post surgery

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, Salim Khan, being admitted to hospital sparked concern among family, colleagues from the film industry and fans. After Salim Khan's health deteriorated, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 in Mumbai. In the latest update, the doctor has now revealed the condition of Salim Khan.

What is the latest update the doctor has given about Salim Khan's condition?

Speaking to the media, Dr Jaleel Parkar from Lilavati Hospital stated, "Yesterday morning, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and was brought in by his family physician, Mr Sandeep Chopra. After seeing his condition and medication, we realised that he needed ICU hospitalisation."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said that Salim Khan's blood pressure was high, which was treated, and he was put on a ventilator because some investigations were required. "The ventilator was just a precaution so that his condition doesn't worsen. It was not that he was critical." Reportedly, Salim Khan had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, as confirmed by the doctors. He is being closely monitored as a precaution, and there is no immediate cause of concern.

Salim Khan's hospitalisation; support from friends and family

Salman Khan rushed to the hospital as soon as his father was admitted and stayed with him. Other family members, including his brothers and sisters-in-law, are also there to support him. Salim Khan's Bollywood colleague and writer Javed Akhtar and actor Sanjay Dutt visited the hospital to check on Salim Khan.

All about Salim Khan

Salim Khan is known as one of the prolific screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar. The pair were among the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status in Hindi cinema. Within the partnership, Salim Khan primarily developed stories and characters, while Akhtar focused on dialogues and screenplay writing.

Their major successes include Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Sholay and Kranti, among others.