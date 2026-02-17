Google Preferred
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 13:58 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 14:00 IST
Salim Khan admitted to hospital in Mumbai, son Salman Khan rushes to meet him

Story highlights

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. The actor's eldest son, Salman Khan,was seen rushing to the hospital to meet his father. Salim Khan is reportedly admitted in the ICU.

Veteran film writer Salim Khan was rushed to a private hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. Salim Khan, 90, is reportedly admitted in the Intensive Care Unite of Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital.

The screenwriter’s eldest son, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen visiting the hospital on Tuesday morning and left after spending a few hours there.

Salim Khan's daughter Alvira Khan, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, and grandson Ayaan Agnihotri also visited the legendary screenwriter at the hospital.

Salim Khan was part of the iconic writing duo Salim-Javed (Javed Akhtar) and wrote films like Sholay, Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer, and Mr India, to name a few. Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24, 2025.

Days ahead of his 90th birthday, Salim Khan and his first wife, Salma Khan celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary with family and close friends.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar featured in a three-part docu-series, Angry Young Men, which spoke about their journey in Bollywood in detail. The series was released on Prime Video in 2024.

More details awaited…

