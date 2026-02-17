/Screenwriter Salim Khan hospitalised, doctors share health update

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, is said to be stable. The veteran writer’s hospitalisation had sparked concern among fan,s and now the hospital has issued an update about his health.

Dr Jalil Parker, who is treating the 90-year-old veteran, has now stated that Salim Khan is ‘stable’ but under ‘close observation.’

Salim Khan's health update

The official statement issued by the hospital read, “Yes, it’s true that Mr Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8.30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra.”

It further read, “The emergency care was initiated in the emergency and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives' request, further details ain’t being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us. He is stable but is under close observation regarding his clinical status.”

Family visits Salim Khan

On Tuesday, as Salim Khan was admitted in the ICU of Lilavati Hospital, his family members were seen arriving at the hospital. Sons Salman and Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan along with her husband Aayush Sharma were seen at the hospital. His wives, Salma Khan and Helen too paid a visit to the veteran.

About Salim Khan’s career

Salim began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. With Javed Akhtar, as part of the writing duo Salim-Javed, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. The duo wrote iconic films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don which made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. They also wrote films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Mr India, among others. The duo parted ways but Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).