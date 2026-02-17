/Salim Khan put on ventilator support, will undergo surgery on Wednesday morning: Reports

Screenwriter Salim Khan has been put on ventilator support. The veteran writer was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on Tuesday morning. Earlier in the evening, doctors treating him had shared a health update and stated Khan was stable and under observation.

However, the latest reports indicate that the writer has been put on a ventilator.

According to a Filmfare report, Salim Khan was hospitalised after he felt ‘giddy’. He was diagnosed with a blood clot due to high blood pressure.

The veteran has been put on ventilator support for now. He will undergo an operation on Wednesday morning.

Dr Jalil Parker, who is treating Khan at Lilavati, told PTI that further updates will be revealed tomorrow at 11 am in a press bulletin, maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost.

Earlier in the evening, the doctor had said in an official statement, “He is stable but is under close observation regarding his clinical status.”

Family visits Salim Khan

On Tuesday, as Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital, his family members were seen arriving at the hospital. Sons Salman and Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, along with her husband Aayush Sharma, were seen at the hospital. His wives, Salma Khan and Helen too paid a visit to the veteran.

Fans have taken to social media to express concern and send wishes for his speedy recovery.