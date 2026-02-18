/Salim Khan health update: Javed Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt rush to Lilavati Hospital

Salim Khan, an iconic screenwriter of Indian cinema, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, on Tuesday, February 17. After his hospitalisation, Salman Khan, along with his mothers, Helen and Salma Khan, and his sister, Arpita Singh, was seen outside the hospital. Soon after the news spread, several Bollywood figures were spotted visiting the ailing veteran star, including his long-standing partner from film industry, Javed Akhtar, and Salman Khan's close friend, Sanjay Dutt.

Javed Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt visit Salim Khan

Salim Khan's former screenwriter partner, Javed Akhtar, expressed concern while visiting and supporting his long-time friend and former collaborator. Both gained fame through their renowned projects, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, and Agneepath.

Salman Khan's close friend and Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, also visited the hospital. Dutt was seen in a printed shirt and black jeans, showing his support and solidarity with the Khan family.

Later, other family members, including Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, visited Salim Khan at the hospital. The reason for his sudden hospitalisation has not yet been disclosed.

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali writes a recovery note for Salim Khan

Salman Khan's ex, Somy Ali, posted a recovery message for Salim Khan on Instagram, sharing a picture of him and wishing him a speedy recovery, writing, "Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink. To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure."

"Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, and engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama," she wrote.

She also jotted down, “His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say.”

About Salim Khan

Salim Khan is a legendary Bollywood screenwriter who transformed the outlook of Indian cinema in the 1970s and 80s, along with his partner Javed Akhtar. He wrote iconic hits like Sholay, Deewaar, and Don, introducing the angry young man persona to the nation. Khan has won six Filmfare Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014.

