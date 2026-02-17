/Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra passes away, actor rushes to Delhi with wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father Sunil Malhotra who died four days ago. Sidharth and his wife, actress Kiara Advani rushed to Delhi to attend the last rites and be with the family. Sidharth’s family is based in Delhi.

A source close to the family told HT City that last rites have been completed and the couple will stay on for a few more days and be near the family.

Sunil Malhotra’s demise has left Sidharth deeply affected, as he shared a close bond with his father. The actor has often spoken about his admiration for him, once calling him his “favourite hero” and a constant source of inspiration in his life.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sidharth and Kiara have largely maintained privacy as they cope with the loss privately.

Sidharth’s father, Sunil Malhotra, was a former Merchant Navy captain. He was known to have a deep impact on Sidharth’s life and career. According to reports, he was ailing for a while and appeared in a wheelchair during Sidharth and Kiara’s Mumbai reception in February 2023.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after being released from jail