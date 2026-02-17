Google Preferred
Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra passes away, actor rushes to Delhi with wife Kiara Advani

By Wion Web Desk
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 21:07 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 21:08 IST
Sidharth Malhotra with his dad Sunil

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani rushed to Delhi as the actor's father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away. The actor and his wife were present for the last rites and will spend a few days with the family. 

Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father Sunil Malhotra who died four days ago. Sidharth and his wife, actress Kiara Advani rushed to Delhi to attend the last rites and be with the family. Sidharth’s family is based in Delhi.

A source close to the family told HT City that last rites have been completed and the couple will stay on for a few more days and be near the family.

Sunil Malhotra’s demise has left Sidharth deeply affected, as he shared a close bond with his father. The actor has often spoken about his admiration for him, once calling him his “favourite hero” and a constant source of inspiration in his life.

Sidharth and Kiara have largely maintained privacy as they cope with the loss privately.

Sidharth’s father, Sunil Malhotra, was a former Merchant Navy captain. He was known to have a deep impact on Sidharth’s life and career. According to reports, he was ailing for a while and appeared in a wheelchair during Sidharth and Kiara’s Mumbai reception in February 2023.

Sidharth and Kiara had tied the knot in Rajasthan in a private ceremony and then later hosted a reception in Mumbai for colleagues and friends in the film industry.

