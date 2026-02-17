/Rajpal Yadav’s breaks after being released from jail: ‘If there are any allegations against me…’

Rajpal Yadav issued his first statement after being released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday. The court has given the actor bail till March 18 in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The Delhi High Court granted bail on Monday and Yadav was released on Tuesday evening. Days earlier, the actor had surrendered to the police over the unpaid debt.

Soon after his release, Rajpal Yadav spoke to reporters and thanked fans across the nation and people from Bollywood who supported him.

Rajpal Yadav thanks everyone for their support

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the video, which was shared by news agency ANI on their X account, Rajpal Yadav was seen addressing his arrest and sharing his gratitude for the support that outpour in the past few weeks. He was surrounded by lawyers and took time to add that he will be grateful for all the support for him. He said, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court..."

Delhi High Court grants bail

On Monday, the Delhi High Court suspended Yadav’s sentence in the cheque bounce cases till March 18 and permitted him to be released from jail. He was granted an interim bail. According to reports, the actor will now hold a press conference to address the queries about the case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Yadav interim bail, subject to his depositing ₹1 lakh as bail bond and furnishing one surety. Earlier in the hearing, the court had ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3 PM on Monday for interim bail. After the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, confirmed that the actor had deposited the amount in the company’s bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount, the bail was granted.

The actor is expected to repay the remainder of the due amount by March 18 to avoid further jail term.

Why was Rajpal Yadav in jail?

The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failed at the box office and the actor was unable to repay the loan, which eventually led to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.