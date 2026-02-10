/All about Rajpal Yadav ₹9 crore cheque bounce case; Here's why the actor is in Tihar Jail

Rajpal Yadav has recently been making headlines due to a legal battle and was sent to Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, after the Delhi High Court reportedly rejected his last-minute plea for more time regarding a long-running cheque bounce case linked to unpaid dues of nearly ₹9 crore.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail?

The Bollywood actor and comedian were reportedly sent to jail because of multiple convictions under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which handles dishonour of cheques. Though the case of loan defaults is mostly a civil dispute, the court took this decision due to repeated failures to honour court undertakings.

The Delhi HC, on February 2, 2026, refused to extend the deadline for repayment as the actor had breached around 20 undertakings given to the court. The next day, Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail to serve a six-month sentence.

When did the case begin?

It all began in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav reportedly took a loan of around ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film did not perform well at the box office, leading to repayment issues.

As per reports, cheques issued towards repaying the debt were dishonoured, leading to multiple complaints under the cheque bounce law. Over time, with interest and penalties, the total outstanding amount reached nearly ₹9 crore.

Rajpal Yadav’s statement

Before his surrender, Rajpal Yadav made an emotional statement stating, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own," as quoted by NewsX.

Sonu Sood recently stepped in to help Rajpal Yadav by offering him a film along with a "small signing amount." Taking to the X, the Happy New Year actor wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

