/Will Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol reunite for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel?

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara might be coming back with a sequel after 15 long years. If media reports are to be believed, then Zoya has already completed the first draft of the sequel and the film will have the original leads, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol reprising their roles in the sequel.

The sequel will reportedly focus on the three friends, who are now much older, since their last trip to Spain, facing mid-life crisis, have unresolved dreams and reflecting on their evolving friendships.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel in the works

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report in Mid-Day, the film is not a nostalgic rehash. A source close to the filmmaker said, "Zoya has finally locked a draft she is happy with. She was always clear that a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara would only happen if it had something new to say. It’s not a nostalgic rehash; the film acknowledges the time elapsed and the changes that have taken place in the three men’s lives."

While there is official word on the casting just yet, reports claim that discussions are on with three actors to come on board for the sequel. The trio may reunite depending on the alignment of their dates and availability.

If everything goes as planned, the sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will go on the floors later this year after Zoya Akhtar’s production banner completes Dahaad 2, the web series on Prime Video featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

Farhan Akhtar’s next project

Farhan Akhtar will start working on Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra next. The film was announced long back however, the film’s production will only begin now.

According to reports, the film is in its initial stage, and Farhan is in discussion with the original team and cast. If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026.