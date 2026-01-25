/Did Hrithik Roshan get injured? Actor spotted using elbow crutches at event | Watch

Hrithik Roshan has left fans worried after being spotted using elbow crutches on Saturday night while attending filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday celebration in Mumbai. Several videos and photos from the event went viral, sparking speculation about his health as the actor avoided the paparazzi.

Hrithik Roshan attends Goldie Behl's birthday

Hrithik Roshan, dressed in a black hoodie, matching joggers, and a cap, arrived at the party quietly and was spotted leaving soon after. Usually, he stops to pose for the photographers, but on Saturday, he appeared uncomfortable as he walked towards his car with the support of crutches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans reactions

The visuals quickly gained attention on social media and have left fans worried, as the actor had not informed them about any injury in recent days.

Just last week, Roshan had shared photos on social media celebrating his physical transformation.

The comment section of the viral videos was flooded with fans wishing Hrithik Roshan a speedy recovery, while several netizens speculated that he may have suffered a knee injury, possibly during training.

Hrithik Roshan's dedication

Amid the concern, a recent interview of choreographer Bosco with Mirchi Plus has resurfaced online, where he spoke about Roshan's dedication to dance despite physical pain. Recalling the shooting of the song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bosco had said, “Hrithik was in extreme pain during the shoot, but he still delivered a performance that looked effortless.”

Bosco also opened up about the actor's approach while shooting Tu Meri from Bang Bang, highlighting that the actor only truly enjoys a song once he feels completely comfortable with the floor, shoes, and movement.

Hrithik Roshan's work front