/Young Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in unseen wedding video leave fans emotional | Watch

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared rare glimpses from her wedding in 2006 with husband Bharat Sahni, and fans were left in awe after spotting young Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor doing brother and father duties for her.

Rare glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima marked 20 years of marriage with Bharat Sahni, and posted a video from the varmala ceremony on the night she and Bharat tied the knot. The video featured Rishi Kapoor holding his son-in-law by the arm and helping him to walk towards the stage, while young Ranbir Kapoor escorts his sister for the ritual. Riddhima chose an orange-red lehenga for the ceremony while Bharat wore a cream sherwani with a sehra.

Riddhima also wrote a heartfelt note alongside the video that read, "Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them," she wrote. Thanking her husband, she added, “In you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season, holding my hand, my heart, and our life together.”

Fans reactions

The post instantly drew a lot of attention, with fans and celebrities showering love in the comment section. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Anniversary," while Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor also sent their wishes. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, calling the video "beautiful" and "pure nostalgia."

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

She is the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni, and the couple has a daughter, Samara.

Riddhima made her screen debut with the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, and she is also set to appear in her first film alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma.