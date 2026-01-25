/Border 2 box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's starrer mints THIS much on Saturday

Sunny Deol's Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, showcased excellent growth at the box office on Day 2 of its release. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty along with Deol, this war drama continues to captivate audiences. It is anticipated to be one of the largest Bollywood openings of 2026 thus far. Let's take a look at the film's earnings on the second day.

Border 2 box office collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned around ₹35 crore net on day 2 (Saturday), showing strong growth from its opening-day figures.

The film had reportedly earned approximately ₹30 crore net on Friday, bringing the total two-day India net collection to about ₹65 crore.

With the Republic Day holiday falling on Monday, it is expected that the film can cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.

Occupancy details on day 2

As per reports, the film recorded strong occupancy across the Hindi belt, particularly in mass circuits and single screens. On Saturday, Border 2 saw an overall Hindi occupancy of around 41.5%, with 15.5% in morning shows, 39.9% during the afternoon, 49.1% in the evening, and 61.7% occupancy for night shows.

Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Surat are among the cities that saw high show counts.

WION review

WION review of the film reads, "While comparisons are inevitable with the 1997 film Border, the new film Border 2 manages to hold its own and bring a sense of patriotism among viewers. The film has Sunny Deol in his elements and has Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan delivering credible performances."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s classic 1997 film Border. It is based on the true events from the 1971 India–Pakistan War, and Border 2 covers the Navy and Air Force alongside the Indian Army.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles.