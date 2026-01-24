/Border 2 craze peaks! Fans arrive on tractors to watch Sunny Deol; video goes viral

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, hit theatres on January 23, and fans went crazy watching the actor once again in the role of an Indian Army officer. Besides crowded cinema halls, his fans showcased their love for the actor by arriving on tractors to watch the war drama, making Border 2's release a celebratory event.

Fans arrive on tractors

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the viral video, Sunny Deol's die-hard fans in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, can be seen riding tractors and parking them outside the cinema hall. With cheers and waving, Sunny Deol posters were also seen adorned on those big vehicles.

Internet reactions

Within no time, the clip went viral with several people reposting the "pure mass cinema energy." One user commented, "From fields to theatre halls. People are celebrating Border 2 like a festival. Cinema at ground level hits different." Another said, "Border 2 fever takes over Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh." "Sunny Deol fans will watch it on the first day as always," wrote the third.

This is not the first time that Sunny Deol fans have taken an extraordinary step to showcase their love. A similar craze was also witnessed during the release of Gadar 2.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, this war drama is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border. Based on the true events of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana alongside Sunny Deol.