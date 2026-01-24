/Kamaal R Khan firing incident: Actor arrested by Mumbai Police- Here's what we know

Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, has landed in legal soup after he reportedly was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from the Oshiwara area of the city. As per reports, the Mumbai Police has now revealed all about the firing incident. Let's delve in to know more detail.

All about the firing incident involving Kamaal R Khan

Reportedly, the incident took place on January 18, when four gunshots were allegedly fired near Nalanda Society, a residential complex located in Oshiwara. Bullets were later recovered from a certain area of the building and from inside flats located on the second and fourth floors.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the investigation, the police officials traced the possible origin of the gunshots to the vicinity of the KRK's residence, which is located close to the housing society.

Also Read: Silence of the Lambs actor Anthony Hopkins on his relationship with his daughter

Police reveal details of the firing incident investigation

Post inquiry, reportedly, KRK was brought in for questioning late on Friday night, i.e, January 23. During the investigation, he allegedly admitted to firing the shots using his licensed firearm. The police further confirmed that the weapon has been seized and that the necessary paperwork is currently underway for further legal action.

According to police, four or five days after taking back the firearm, the actor was reportedly cleaning the gun at his home when he allegedly fired two rounds to test whether it was working properly. During this time, the shots were reportedly fired in the direction of a tree on Lokhandwala Back Road. However, due to the strong winds, the bullets deviated from their path and struck the nearby Nalanda Building.