/Silence of the Lambs actor Anthony Hopkins on his estranged relationship with his daughter: 'Life is painful...'

Published: Jan 24, 2026, 16:19 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 16:19 IST
Anthony Hopkins recently revealed his estranged relationship with his daughter. The actor is best known for his roles in Silence of the Lambs and Thor: Ragnarok, among others. Read to know more. 

Hollywood veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, one of the most celebrated stars in the entertainment industry, has been part of several films, including Silence of the Lambs, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Amistad and The Mask of Zorro, among others. The actor recently opened up about the estrangement from his daughter. Let's delve into knowing more.

Anthony Hopkins on his relationship with daughter

Reportedly, in a recent podcast, Anthony Hopkins was asked about the difficult relationship with his daughter on a podcast. In the podcast, The New York Post: The Interview, Hopkins replied, "I know what you're going to talk about: domestic life." The interview then got directed towards Hopkins' relationship with his daughter and parental estrangement.

Hopkins stated, "My wife, Stella, sent an invitation to come and see us. Not a word of response. So I think, okay, fine. I wish her well. But I'm not going to waste blood over that. If you want to waste your life being in resentment, oh, 50 years later, 58 years later, fine, go ahead. It' not in my can."

“See, I could carry resentment over the past, this and the other. But that’s death. You’re not living. You have to acknowledge one thing, and that is that we are imperfect. We're not saints. We're all sinners and saints, or whatever we are. We do the best we can. “Life is painful,” the veteran actor continued.

