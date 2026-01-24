/D4vd case update: Singer's friend Neo arrested after failing to appear to as a grand jury witness

American singer and songwriter David Anthony, aka D4vd, has been caught up in the death investigation of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was found in his registered Tesla car last year. Amid several twists and turns in the case, the latest development in the case is that the singer's friend Neo Langston has been arrested after he reportedly failed to appear in court as a witness. Let's delve in to know more.

D4vd's friend Neo Langston is jailed- what will happen next?

According to a report by TMZ, Neo Langston was arrested in Montana on an out-of-state warrant after he allegedly failed to appear in court as a witness. Reportedly, Neo has already been transferred to Los Angeles, according to multiple law enforcement sources in Montana. A representative for Lewis and Clark County Jail, where Neo is locked up, tells TMZ that there was an out-of-jurisdiction warrant from Los Angeles for failure to appear as a witness. He's currently held without bond.

The report suggests that cops in Helena, MT, confirm that they were assisting LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division when they busted Neo. Robbery-Homicide is also leading the death investigation. As per the report of TMZ, sources have said that D4vd is likely to be charged with the teen's murder.

All about the murder case of Celeste Rivas involving D4vd

The decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in September in the front trunk of a black Tesla, which is registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The car had been ticketed in a Hollywood Hills neighbourhood and then impounded in a tow yard in Los Angeles.

According to the police, Rivas died in the spring, in all likelihood, and D4vd has allegedly helped in dismembering and disposing of the body. The singer had also not been cooperative in the investigation, the police stated.

The then 13-year-old Rivas was first reported missing from Lake Elsinore, 60 miles from Los Angeles, in April 2024. Her body was found in the singer’s Tesla after workers at Hollywood Tow reported a foul smell coming from the vehicle. The teenager’s cause of death has not been established so far, but in September, when the body was found, the medical examiner’s office had stated that Rivas may have been “inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found”. The LAPD is considering her death a homicide.

According to a TMZ report, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, who is overlooking the case, reportedly exited the grand jury room and confronted attorney Evan Jenness in the hallway of the courthouse. Jennese, who represents the witness, and Robert Morgenroth, D4vd's music manager, who had previously testified in connection to the death investigation. Moreover, Silverman informed Jenness that she would request a judge to issue a “body attachment”, which is a legal order to detain and force a witness to testify. The witness, whose identity remains undisclosed, had not shown up.