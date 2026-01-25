/Ahead of Varanasi, Mahesh Babu praises Priyanka Chopra’s fierce avatar in The Bluff

Makers unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film The Bluff a few days ago, and fans can't wait to watch Priyanka Chopra in the action-packed thriller. While many were impressed by Chopra's powerful performance, it was Mahesh Babu's praise that caught attention. Describing her as "uncompromising and formidable," the actor lauded Priyanka's commanding screen presence once again.

Mahesh Babu praises Priyanka Chopra

Taking to Instagram stories, Babu shared the trailer and wrote, "Loved the trailer… @PriyankaChopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th…" Responding to the gesture, Chopra said, "Thank you my Dost."

About The Bluff

Set against the late 1800s, Priyanka Chopra plays Ercell Bodden, a fierce former pirate also known as “Bloody Mary " in the film. The gritty trailer showcases her character fighting and risking everything to protect her child.

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff also stars Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo alongside Chopra. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the period thriller showcases treacherous seas and dangerous terrains, and fans can enjoy high-octane action.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans flooded the comment section saying, "Can’t wait. You are amazing in this," and "The trailer was simply INCREDIBLE! Keep rocking as an artist PC!"

The Bluff is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu's project

Besides The Bluff, fans are also excited to watch SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated epic Varanasi that stars Mahesh Babu (Rudhra) and Priyanka Chopra (Mandakini). It's their first time sharing screen space. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran (Kumbha) in a key role. The globetrotting action-adventure has already created a massive buzz and is expected to be released during Sankranti 2027.