/Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri: 8 actresses who went de-glam to serve best portrayals

The natural and realistic look is all over Bollywood. Where heroines couldn't go to their film's scene without makeup, these actresses ditched the glamour to showcase challenging roles, embracing bare looks to highlight talent over beauty.
Time and again, the Bollywood actresses have shattered the stereotype of appearing in layers of makeup to impress audiences with their beauty. However, in today’s time, they have embraced challenging roles, stepping out of their glamorous zone to embrace unconventional characters that required them to shed their glamorous image. Here are eight actresses who opted for bare appearances.
Rani Mukerji’s performance in Black was stripped entirely of glamour, and it simply leaned towards body language and expressions. The actress, known for her classic versatility, disappeared behind the role in a way that showed true beauty lies in emotional honesty and effort.
In Barfi, Priyanka Chopra completely shed her glamorous image to embrace an innocent character filled with emotions. With minimal makeup, unstyled hair, and a deeply internalised portrayal, the actress brought Jhilmil to life like no other actress could bring justice to.
Highway is Alia Bhatt's breakthrough film. She left her makeup look to invite messy hair, minimal makeup, and a vulnerable demeanour that spoke volumes. The actress allowed her expressions to speak so loudly that they shed light on her character’s inner conflicts and struggles, and it was then that the audience began to see her as a serious performer.
Anushka Sharma chose grit over glamour with Navdeep Singh's NH10, marking a bold step in her career. She shouldered the film by taking a detour from the bling, entering a space of bruises and blood, but being fearless. And the actress won hearts by attaching a new meaning to the ‘heroine’ of today.
Triptii Dimri is appearing in O’ Romeo, wherein she embraces a muted and understated space to let her acting and expressions take centre stage. The recently released trailer and songs give a generous peek into the emotional depth her character holds. There’s no glamorous distraction, just a performance driven by understanding and realism.
Katrina Kaif embraced restraint and emotional layers in Raajneeti. The actress ditched the glitz and glamour for simplicity, proving that subtlety can speak much more than glitter and drama. Her de-glam approach allowed her emotional arc to take centre stage, and she pulled it off like no one else.
In Haider, the actress took a step back from her girl-next-door image only to bring quiet strength as Arshia. With minimal makeup and subtle presence, Shraddha added momentum to the story, unveiling a serious side of her acting skills.
In Thappad, Taapsee Pannu showed what realism looks like. She embraced an everyday, homely look with relatable styling that made Amrita the character as we know her. The lack of excess glamour only added power to her impact, making her story hit home.