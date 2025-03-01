Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of Bollywood's most beloved movies. Released in 2011, the film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, has always been a topic of discussion, with fans eagerly awaiting a sequel.



Time and again, the cast and makers have spoken about the possibility of a sequel. And the movie is back in the trends once again - this time due to Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay’s reunion. Much to the disappointment of the fans, this reunion is not for the movie.

On Saturday (March 1), Hrithik sent fans of the movie into a frenzy by sharing a picture featuring the famous trio. However, his caption made it clear that the reunion was not for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 but for a commercial instead. In the picture, Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay are posing in front of a vintage car.

As expected, the picture quickly garnered a lot of attention from netizens. While some fans initially believed it was for the sequel, others expressed their desire to see ZNMD 2 happen.

One user commented, ''Is the collab really coming as ZNMD 2?''

Another user said,''It's not funny.''

Third user wrote, ''I am happy for 2 minutes.''

Any update on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2?

The sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been in the talks for years; however, it seems like the makers don't have intentions to come out with the second part of the movie.

While promoting Superboys of Malegaon, Kagti said, "People might think I'm being a bit pompous because it is our film, but I feel, because of the pressure on us to write Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2, maybe that's a film we should leave alone till we get a really good idea."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie, which had an ensemble cast including -- Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, revolves around the life of three childhood friends -- Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imraan (Farhan) -- who reunite only to learn life-leassons that they will never forget.