In Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon, Hindi cinema comes to Malegaon. The film is based on the real-life story of filmmaker Nasir Shaikh and his friends who with a shoestring budget, and limited resources made feature films that became blockbuster hits in Malegaon. Written by Varun Grover, Kagti's film stars Adarsh Gaurav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora among others, and is one of the most heartfelt and beautiful ode to cinema in recent years.

Plot

When Nasir (Adarsh Gaurav) and his family-run video parlour is sealed by the cops on charges of screening pirated films, he decides to make his own film and screen it for the people of Malegaon. He gathers a motley group of people - mostly his childhood friends- to play various parts in the movie. Farokh (Vineet Kumar), a poet and writer for the local newspaper, is given charge of the script. While he wants to make a film based on a murder mystery set in Malegaon, Nasir persuades him to write a spoof on the cult classic Sholay. Thus, Malegaon ki Sholay is made- complete with Jai, Veeru, Thaur and Basmati (Basanti ) who spoof their way into the hearts of the people of Malegaon.

The group's first film is a bonafide hit but with success the dynamics in the group's friendship also change. Farokh and Nasir are first to fall out with Farokh reiterating that 'Writer baap hai' while Nasir challenges him to go make it big in Mumbai.

Other friends of Nasir too leave him after the group realises that the success of the film is solely being credited to him. Things change when one of them is diagnosed with cancer (Arora) as they all put their differences aside and come together to create an original film.

The little moments make Superboys of Malegaon special

Much like the men on screen, you enjoy watching these underdogs come of their own in the 131-minute-long film. The comedy-drama is spruced with heartfelt moments that make Superboys of Malegaon truly a heartwarming film. A scene where all the friends gather for a meal putting aside years of differences just to make that one sick friend happy tugs at your heartstrings, and then the whole audition sequence brings a smile to your face. A conversation about first love and one-sided love between a newly married couple strikes a chord while a young man's clever enterprising ways of generating funds for his feature film makes you understand his obsession.

Performances in the film

The actors are all splendid. Kagti with casting director Nandini Shrikent gathers a bunch of talented actors who make their respective characters their own. Adarsh Gaurav, as Nasir Sheikh, the enterprising film director steers the narrative with his terrific performance. Giving him company is Vineet Kumar, as Farokh the writer, who has several personal demons to deal with even as he reluctantly agrees to Nasir's vision. Shashank Arora is a revelation as Shafique, who plays Superman of Malegaon. Arora particularly shines in the second half of the film and the final scene is bound to bring a lump to your throat.

While the film celebrates brotherhood and friendship, it also has strong women characters. Manjiri Pupala plays dancer Trupti, a woman who becomes Nasir's heroine in most films. She lives a dual life- one of an artist who is self-assured of her craft and the other as a victim of domestic abuse at home. Some of her scenes with Arora are poignant and touching.

Muskkaan Jaferi portrays Shabeena, Nasir's childhood friend and wife who is the pillar of support to her husband's lofty ideas and helps him in doing the right thing.

Final verdict

There is not a single dull moment in the film. Grover's writing is seamless and keeps the narrative light and engaging even when it talks of death illnesses and heartbreaks. The film makes you laugh and cry happy tears and you end up rooting for these men who dared to dream big.

With ample references to classic and cinema legends like Sholay, Bruce Lee, Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin- Superboys of Malegaon is a sublime love letter to cinema. It talks of friendship, believing in dreams, and achieving them in the most beautiful way possible.

Superboys of Malegaon is releasing in theatres on February 28.

