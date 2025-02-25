Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are reportedly heading for divorce, ending their 37-year marriage. The news has come as a shock to many. However, no official statement has been released so far.



As per a recent update, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha has now addressed the rumours claiming that Sunita has filed for separation and even issued a legal notice and had shared a "separation notice" with her husband. However, the actor's manager has addressed the speculations, saying that it is an attempt to attract public attention.

Advertisment

Govinda's manager clarifies rumours

Hours after the news broke, Govinda's manager reacted to the reports of Sunita sending a legal notice to the court to end her marriage with the actor.



Responding to these reports, he told IANS, ''Right now, the news is being spread all over the place, so we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice to the court. I am aware of that, but there is no concrete information regarding its contents. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us.”

Also read: ‘Not possible. They will never do this’: Nephew Krushna Abhishek on Govinda and Sunita’s divorce rumours



Pointing out Sunita's several viral statements about her marriage, Govinda and her family, Sinha stated, "You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance".

Advertisment

Govinda and Sunita are living separately?

Since the news of the separations broke, an old statement by Sunita claiming that she and her kids live separately from Govinda came to the limelight. Addressing these claims, Sinha explained that there are some personal matters between Govinda and Sunita but they handle it privately and the actor remains dedicated to his family.

Also read: Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja heading for divorce after 37 years of marriage?



“There are certain things that are going on. But they are on their own terms. But it is not like there is a poet in a book or something. Govinda is a man of a different nature. He stands for others, and for his family", the manager shared.



Earlier in an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita said that she lives in a separate apartment with her children and doesn't stay with Govinda.

Advertisment

Also read: From Bandra to Virar, how Govinda became a star

“We have two houses—our flat and a bungalow opposite it. I stay in the flat with my temple and my kids, while Govinda often stays at the bungalow since he returns late from meetings. He enjoys talking and will sit with ten people chatting for hours, while my son, daughter, and I live together but speak very little. I feel too much talking just drains your energy,” Sunita shared.