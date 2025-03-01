Has Priyanka Chopra started shooting for SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu? Madhu Chopra reveals

Priyanka Chopra is set to make her return to Indian cinema in the highly anticipated film directed by SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. Although there hasn't been any official confirmation yet, Chopra is reportedly in Hyderabad for the shooting of this much-awaited movie, which also features Mahesh Babu as her co-star. Amidst all the reports, Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, indirectly confirmed the news..

What Madhu Chopra said about Chopra's comeback

During her interview with Lehren, Dr Madhu addressed the speculations when asked about Rajamouli and Priyanka's collaboration.



Subtly confirming the news, she stated, “Yes, it’s in the process of shooting.”



The proud mother also hailed her daughter, who manages her work across different continents in the UK, the US and India. “Priyanka is a very capable girl!” Madhu said.

The rumours started when Priyanka returned to India, landing in Hyderabad instead of Mumbai. Upon her arrival, she also visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple.

Sharing a post, she hinted at new beginnings. “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite," read the caption.

Ever since Chopra landed in India, fans have been speculating that the makers will make a big announcement anytime.



The details about Rajamouli's next project have been kept under wraps. However, whatever little we know is that the film features Mahesh Babu and will be released in two parts.

Scripted by Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, the movie is going to be made with a huge budget.