Indian fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are in for a treat as Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film, Thunderbolts, is set to arrive in Indian cinemas on May 1, 2025, a day before its global release.



The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



The news was shared by Marvel India on Instagram, where they wrote, "Not Supers, not heroes, the THUNDERBOLTS* strike in 2 months! Releasing In Cinemas, 1 May 2025. In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Not Supers, not heroes, the THUNDERBOLTS* strike in 2 months! ⚡

Releasing In Cinemas, 1 May 2025. In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Thunderbolts promises to be an explosive action spectacle that brings together an unlikely team of anti-heroes for a high-stakes mission.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Lewis Pullman in pivotal roles.



The film's trailer, which was released during the Super Bowl on February 10, offers a glimpse into the action-packed world of Thunderbolts'

The trailer follows the story of a group of misfits who are hired by Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier to protect the city in the absence of the Avengers.



The trailer also features the first look of the villain 'Sentry', who is considered one of the most powerful anti-heroes in the Marvel Universe.



Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts has experienced delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes last year, resulting in a revised release date.

The film's production team has undergone changes, with Geraldine Viswanathan stepping in for Ayo Edebiri and Lewis Pullman taking over from Steven Yeun due to scheduling conflicts.



Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, leads the production team, with Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serving as executive producers.

With its blend of action, dark humor, and complex characters,Thunderbolts promises to be an exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Indian fans can catch Thunderbolts in cinemas on May 1, 2025.