Marvel's Moon Knight series was a great critical and commercial success for the studio at a time when most of the studio's TV series and movies were getting mixed reactions. The show in no small part owed its success to the brilliant performance by lead actor Oscar Issac.

Oscar Isaac’s role as Moon Knight

Isaac portrayed Steven Grant, a mild-mannered employee at the British Museum of History, who discovers he suffers from dissociative identity disorder. He soon learns that he is also the chosen vessel of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, which grants him superhuman abilities, transforming him into the vigilante Moon Knight.

As Steven grapples with his fractured identity, he is drawn into a global conspiracy involving an ancient cult and the Egyptian gods.

Will there be a Moon Knight season 2?

The series, which premiered on March 30, 2022, consisted of six episodes and hinted at a second season in its finale. Since then, fans have speculated whether the show will get a second season or if Moon Knight may appear in upcoming Marvel projects.

However, Marvel Studios remained silent on the subject, until now.

Marvel provides update

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum addressed Moon Knight’s future:

"Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie into the future. Moving forward, our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television."

"There are plans for Moon Knight down the road." He added

What’s next for Moon Knight?

While this confirms that Moon Knight remains part of Marvel’s plans, it suggests that Season 2 is not a priority at the moment. However, Winderbaum’s statement keeps hope alive that the character could make an appearance in another Marvel project before we get season 2.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Marvel brings back Moon Knight into its cinematic universe.

