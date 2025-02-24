Marvel has officially revealed when fans can expect to see the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. Season 2 is set to begin filming before the first season even starts streaming on Disney+ this March.

A revival and continuation

The series serves as both a revival and continuation of Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series, bringing its shared universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The show follows Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, as he and his fellow street-level superheroes take on New York’s crime boss, The Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio).

Marvel's update on season 2

In an interview with Screen Rant, Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum shared an update on the future of the series, saying:

"Season 2 will come out next year, and then hopefully season 3 and season infinity after that. I think this world is extremely rich, and there are many stories to be told on the streets of New York."

He continued, "It's certainly something very fundamental to Marvel, going back to the earliest days of publishing with Stan and Jack and Steve and the original Marvel bullpen. It's New York through New York, and the fact that we're able to shoot here and tell a story about New York made by New Yorkers is just fundamental to the series."

The Defenders return

Marvel has already revealed plans to reintroduce The Defenders through the show. So far, we know that The Punisher will return in Daredevil: Born Again, and rumours suggest a cameo from another Defender, most likely Jessica Jones.

The Defenders are a team of street-level vigilantes, which includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, who join forces to protect New York City from threats like the ancient and powerful organisation known as The Hand.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

