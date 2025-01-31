Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her initial years of struggles in the film industry. The actress has also talked about her experiences with the casting couch, throughout her Bollywood journey. During a recent event, Priyanka recalled a shocking incident that took place on a film set when she was all of 19 years old.

Advertisment

'People will watch her when she shows her panties'

During the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, Priyanka recalled the incident which happened at the beginning of her career. At 19, while working on a Bollywood movie, she approached the filmmaker and requested him to speak with her stylist about the costume and appearance requirements for the role. She shared, “He picks up the phone and goes, ‘Listen, people are going to come into the movies to watch her when she shows her panties. So it needs to be really short so that I can see her panties. You know those people sitting up front? They should be able to see her panties.’ And he said it like four times. And it’s not even pretty in Hindi. It’s worse.”

Jaipur Lit Fest 2025: MK Raina walks out on Ila Arun mid-session over depiction of Kashmir in plays and films



The actress then stated that she came back and told her mother Madhu Chopra how she could not even look at the director's face anymore.



She told her, “If that’s what he thinks of me, if that’s how small I am, there’s no space for growth.”



The incident led to Priyanka walking out of the movie. The actress added that she has never collaborated with the filmmaker till date.

Advertisment

Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad, sparks speculation of new film with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu



The actress, however, scaled heights in her acting career in the subsequent years and delivered several blockbuster films as well as critically acclaimed performances.



On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently wrapped up the shoot of Citadel Season Two. She has The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline. The actor has also hinted at her next Indian project with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli although there is no official word on it yet.

Priyanka Chopra reacts on Anuja's Oscar nomination, calls it 'an incredible moment'