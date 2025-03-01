It seems like Alia Bhatt is not okay with showing her daughter Raha's face on social media. The Bollywood power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, welcomed their first child, Raha, on November 6, 2022, and introduced her face to the world for the first time on Christmas 2023. Since then, the couple has made numerous public appearances with their daughter, and Bhatt has also shared several posts featuring her little bundle of joy.

However, it has recently been noticed that the Jigra actress has deleted all posts showing Raha's face. Upon checking Bhatt's Instagram feed, it appears that she has only kept photos that do not reveal her daughter's face.

Alia has not made any statement regarding this, but it seems she has taken this step to protect her daughter's privacy. Since revealing Raha's face, Alia has shared several photos of her daughter on Instagram - from their trip to Jamnagar and their Paris vacation on Diwali and other special occasions.

Soon after fans noticed that Raha's photos were missing from Alia's profile, many showed their support, while others speculated whether her latest move was inspired by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's new rules for the paparazzi about not clicking photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

One user wrote, "100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia. Mostly a critic, lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent—whatever she feels as a protective action—she should do it."

Another user wrote, ''As a parent, she should do whatever she feels is a protective action (sic).''

Since welcoming their daughter, Ranbir and Alia have never shied away from talking about their child. Speaking about Raha in a 2023 Vogue interview, Alia mentioned that she is very protective of the people she loves. The actress shared this sentiment before revealing her baby's face to the public.

“I’m very protective of the people I love. And I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality. Again, that’s my opinion right now. We’ll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it’s not like we’re saying nobody can see her ever. It’s just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that.”