Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his birthday with the team of his next film Love & War. On Monday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal took some time from their busy schedules to celebrate Bhansali's birthday.



Alia and Ranbir stepped out in the city on Monday night to mark Bhansali's birthday. Looking adorable together, the couple walked inside the venue holding each other hands.



After several photos of them went viral last night, Alia also shared two photos from an intimate gathering that was not only for Bhansali's birthday but also to celebrate Vicky's recent release Chhaava, which is doing phenomenally at the theatres.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia wrote that this quick break from the night shoot was to celebrate Bhansali's birthday, 3 years of Gangubai and Chhaava's smashing success.

In the caption, she wrote, '' A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director ✨happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.''

The first photo is of Alia, Ranbir, Vicky and Bhansali as they pose with cake. The next picture is Vicky cutting cake for Chhaava's success.



Take a look

Several videos and photos from the last night have gone viral. One viral clip shows all four of them posing together for the shutterbugs outside the venue.

For their intimate gathering, Alia and Ranbir opted for casual yet stylish outfits. Alia looked stunning in an off-white co-ord set that featured puffed sleeves on the top and flared pants with a white border. She accessorized her look with a white Gucci bag and matching heels. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dashing in a blue shirt paired with white pants.

Vicky looked smart in the all-black look. However, his moustache added more smartness to his look.

More about Love & War

Bhansali's next is one of the most-awaited films that is currently in the works. While many details remain under wraps, it is known that the movie will revolve around a love triangle. The move is expected to be released in 2026.