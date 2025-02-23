Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s epic historical is on fire. The film is now on its way to cross Rs 300 crore after a run of nine days in theatres. The film is charging at full speed with box office watchers predicting that the film will be the biggest we have seen in the first half of the year in recent history.

The film is a hit with critics and fans alike. With packed theatres, the film looks like it’s hit a nerve with the audiences who can’t stop praising Vicky Kaushal for his role and immaculate performance.

For the unversed, Chhaava is a grand retelling of the legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life.

Chhaava is proving to be a blockbuster hit this year

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed an impressive Rs 286.75 crore so far.

According to early estimates, Chhaava had a phenomenal second Saturday at the box office, raking in Rs 44 crore and pushing its total domestic collection to a staggering Rs 286.75 crore.

After a smashing Rs 31 crore opening, the film wrapped up its first week with a massive Rs 219.25 crore net in India. Its first weekend was equally impressive, pulling in Rs 37 crore on Saturday and Rs 48.5 crore on Sunday.

Even in its second week, the film is gaining momentum instead of slowing down. On its second Friday, Chhaava brought in Rs 23.5 crore, marking a solid 9.30 per cent jump from Thursday’s Rs 21.5 crore.

What is Chhaava about?

Laxman Utekar directs Chhaava and it is a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the role of legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder.

Vicky has Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna playing his female lead as she portrays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles.

