

Vicky Kaushal has a packed schedule and all thanks go to his next release Chhaava. The period drama will see Vicky playing the role of King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



While promoting his upcoming movie, Kaushal has shared a few details of his next big project i.e Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The movie will see the URI actor sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal on working with Ranbir and Alia

Spilling beans on his next project, Kaushal talked about his experience working again with Alia and Ranbir, with whom he had already worked on different projects.



Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kaushal said, ''We have just started working on the film. I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia, this is my second film with both after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easy actors, incredibly talented. So, it’s fun on the sets. I can’t reveal anything about the film, but I am looking forward to Chhaava and Love and War.''

Expressing admiration for ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kaushal said it's every actor’s dream to work in Bhansali's films as he praised the director's craft and work. This is Kaushal's first project with SLB.

More about Love and War

SLB's upcoming movie Love and War is one of the most talked-about films that is currently in the works. While many details remain under wraps, it is known that the movie will revolve around a love triangle.



Earlier, it was reported that the movie is inspired by the 1964 classic Sangam. However, the rumour was debunked by the director himself.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali said, “You should not remake Sholay, Mother India. So, why would I remake Sangam?''

The move is expected to be released in 2026.