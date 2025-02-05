Make this Valentine's month nostalgic by enjoying the cult classics which are set to arrive at the theatres, again!



As a special treat to retro cinema lovers, timeless movies such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan's Silsila and Sridevi's Chandni will be re-released on the big screens. A restored 4K version of these cult classics will be released.

Enjoy Valentine's with these yesteryear classics



As part of this special segment, the yesteryear films that have been re-released are: Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's Kabhi Kabhi, Big Big and Rekha's 1981 Silisila, Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi's Chandni, 1951 movie Awaara and Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana.



The 1976 superhit movie Kabhi Kabhi has been already released and is currently running at the theatres.

In Valentine's week, which starts on Feb 7, the first film that will be released is Big B's cult-classic Silsila. Directed by Yash Chopra, the movie stars Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Released in 1981, this evergreen classic is renowned for its songs, including ''Dekha Ek Khwab'', ''Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum'' and others.

Sharing the exciting news, PVR Cinemas wrote, "This month of romance, let timeless love sweep you off your feet! ❤️✨ We’re bringing iconic stories back to the big screen, including cult-classic Aradhana — now restored in stunning 4K by NFDC - National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission."



Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's Chandni will be released on Valentine's Day. The movie, directed by Chopra, also stars Vinod Khanna.

Advertisment

Raj Kapoor's 1951 film Awara is considered one of the greatest movies of Indian cinema. It will be released on February 21 in PVR and INOX cinemas. The movie also starred Nargis and Prithviraj Kapoor in the lead roles.



This month of love will end with Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's Aradhana, which will be released on February 28.

